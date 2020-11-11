Virginia WWII veteran shares his story after surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima

Bob is a 93-year-old World War II veteran. He has dementia, but there’s one story he’s never forgotten. “A company, 1st battalion, 4th Marine division. During the battle of Iwo Jima, there was a whole lot of us that were wounded. I was one of them. The Japs were firing everything at us that they possibly could. On the final day of battle of Iwo Jima, a Japanese mortar landed right on my right side, put shrapnel on the right side of my back, behind my right leg, and one piece in my knee cap. That was the end of me fighting for the Marine Corps.”