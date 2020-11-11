REWATCH: Virginia War Memorial hosts virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial honored veterans from the commonwealth and across the country with a live-streamed ceremony to help keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
The commonwealth has the largest concentration of veterans in the nation and their service was honored during the 64th Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony even though changes had to be made for the pandemic.
The pandemic meant fewer people could be in attendance and everyone else had to watch online, but the director of Virginia War Memorial says canceling the annual ceremony was never an option.
“They’re out there every single day doing their job, doing their mission and it doesn’t matter what’s happening in the world around them - they serve our country every single day so we want to serve them,” said the director of Virginia War Memorial, Clay Mountcastle.
The ceremony - held on the anniversary of World War One - honored men and women who served or currently serve in America’s armed forces.
“It’s really extra special for us that all this effort was made,” said Army Veteran, Joseph Moreno.
“These people died defending the country, defending our constitution and our flag, and we should continue to do this,” said Air Force Veteran, Harold Englert.
Veterans Terra and Joseph Moreno we’re there to watch their daughter receive an award for her essay on Lt. Col. Luta “Cornie” McGrath, who was America’s oldest known female veteran when she died in 2016.
Key speakers included the Virginia Secretary of Veterans, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Governor Ralph Northam.
The event was live-streamed on the Virginia War Memorial’s Facebook page and website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.