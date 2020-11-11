VCU to allow 1,000 spectators for basketball games

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While it won’t be the usual packed house, VCU basketball will play in front of some of its fans this season.
The athletic department announced on Wednesday that 1,000 spectators will be permitted inside the Siegel Center for men’s and women’s basketball games to begin the season. This is in line with current state guidelines when it comes to indoor sporting events in the commonwealth, and the school says it will adjust capacity numbers if guidelines are altered.
Fans will be seated in a socially distanced manner throughout the Siegel Center, with a buffer zone around the court to keep any contact from occurring between spectators and teams. Courtside seats and the Tommy J. West Club will be closed.
“We regret that we cannot have our usual full capacity to start the men’s basketball season,” VCU athletics director Ed McLaughlin said in a university-released statement. “Our loyal, dedicated fans make our home games the best environment in college basketball and we will miss everyone who cannot attend in person. We will continue to work with all parties in an effort to maximize capacity beyond the current guidelines as the season progresses.”
As of Wednesday, neither the Ram men nor women had released full schedules, though the Atlantic 10 has put out its men’s slate for 2020-2021. VCU holds its first conference home game against Fordham on a date to be determined prior to December 30.
