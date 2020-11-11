UVA Medical Center Hour explores mental toll of the healthcare profession, how to cope

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some experts in the field of health care are raising the alarm on the mental implications of working in the profession.
On Wednesday’s edition of the University of Virginia Medical Center Hour, experts dove into the mental toll of being on the front lines. They discussed new ways forward and more specifically, how to transform hardship into wisdom.
“The days of telling the workforce to take two deep breaths, suck it up, and go back to work cannot continue," UVA’s Dr. Richard Westphal said. "In an understanding occupational stress, we need to pay attention to the environment of care and team dynamics and how that can cause stress injuries and then, we must be prepared to support those that are injured.”
UVA Medical Center Hour programs are free of charge and open to the public. To learn more, click here.
