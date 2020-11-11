‘This is Eli’s dog:' Community helps raise money to train service dog

“Our journey right now is a journey of progress, and the ease we have with Koda - having that security that we know someone is there to help us and alert us when he had his seizures,” explained Melissa. “Last Monday when his pulse oximeter went off, he was actively seizing, and we had to call 9-1-1 at 3 in the morning. If we had Koda we would have been able to start ahead of time, and we would have known how long he was seizing because we had no idea. We would have been able to start rescue meds, but we spent a week in the hospital."