On This Day: Virginia Military Institute became the nation’s first state-supported military school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Nov. 11, 1839, the Virginia Military Institute became the nation’s first state-supported military school. The first cadet took his post and created a tradition that lives on today.
Fast forward to today, and VMI is in the headlines after its superintendent resigned when Virginia’s Governor ordered an independent probe into allegations of systemic racism at the school.
For our look back at VMI’s 182-year history, we spoke with Colonel Keith Gibson - the Executive Director of the VMI Museum System - in Episode 6 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
