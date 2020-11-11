On This Day: Virginia Military Institute became the nation’s first state-supported military school

On This Day: Virginia Military Institute became the nation’s first state-supported military school
VMI cadets march in inaugural parade in January 2017. (Source: WWBT)
By Rachel DePompa | November 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 1:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Nov. 11, 1839, the Virginia Military Institute became the nation’s first state-supported military school. The first cadet took his post and created a tradition that lives on today.

Fast forward to today, and VMI is in the headlines after its superintendent resigned when Virginia’s Governor ordered an independent probe into allegations of systemic racism at the school.

[ Virginia lawmakers approve $1 million to investigate VMI ]

For our look back at VMI’s 182-year history, we spoke with Colonel Keith Gibson - the Executive Director of the VMI Museum System -  in Episode 6 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.