Spiders release schedule, VCU learns conference slate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond men’s basketball released one of its most challenging basketball schedules in program history today, while the Atlantic 10 also unveiled its 2020-2021 conference slate.
The Spiders' non-conference schedule features games at Kentucky, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Charleston, as well as home match-ups with Northern Iowa and CAA preseason favorite Hofstra. Richmond is the 2021 Atlantic 10 preseason favorite.
VCU has yet to release the non-conference portion of its schedule, but the Rams learned their league gauntlet on Wednesday.
The Capital City Classic match-ups between the Spiders and Rams will take place on January 16 at the Robins Center and February 12 at the Siegel Center.
Up-to-date schedules are below. We will add the remainder of VCU’s non-league slate when it becomes available.
2020-2021 Richmond Spiders schedule:
Nov. 25- vs. Detroit Mercy @ Kentucky
Nov. 27- vs. Morehead State @ Kentucky
Nov. 29- @ Kentucky
Dec. 2- @ Charleston
Dec. 5- vs. Furman
Dec. 9- vs. Northern Iowa
Dec. 13- @ West Virginia
Dec. 16- @ Vanderbilt
Dec. 19- vs. Duquesne (Atlantic 10 opener)
Dec. 22- vs. Hofstra
Dec. 30- @ Davidson
Jan. 2- vs. St. Bonaventure
Jan. 6- vs. Rhode Island
Jan. 9- @ George Mason
Jan. 16- vs. VCU
Jan. 20- @ St. Bonaventure
Jan. 23- vs. La Salle, 2:30 PM
Jan. 26- @ St. Joseph’s
Jan. 29- vs. Saint Louis
Feb. 2- vs. George Mason
Feb. 5- @ Dayton
Feb. 9- vs. George Washington
Feb. 12- @ VCU
Feb. 20- @ La Salle
Feb. 23- vs. Fordham
Feb. 26- @ Saint Louis
March 3- @ Massachusetts
2020-2021 VCU Rams schedule:
Nov. 26- vs. Charlotte @ Tennessee
Nov. 27- @ Tennessee
Dec. 5- vs. Mount Saint Mary’s
Dec. 12- vs. Old Dominion, 5:00 PM
Dec. 22- @ LSU
TBA- vs. Fordham
Dec. 30- @ St. Joseph’s
Jan. 2- vs. Davidson, 2:30 PM
Jan. 6- @ George Mason
Jan. 9- vs. Rhode Island
Jan. 13- @ George Washington
Jan. 16- @ Richmond
Jan. 23- vs. Dayton
Jan. 27- vs. Massachusetts
Jan. 30- vs. La Salle, 1:00 PM
Feb. 3- @ Rhode Island
Feb. 7- @ Duquesne, 4:00 PM
Feb. 12- vs. Richmond
Feb. 17- @ St. Bonaventure
Feb. 20- vs. George Mason, 2:30 PM
Feb. 23- vs. Saint Louis
Feb. 27- @ Davidson
March 3- @ Dayton
