Spiders release schedule, VCU learns conference slate
By Marc Davis | November 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 5:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond men’s basketball released one of its most challenging basketball schedules in program history today, while the Atlantic 10 also unveiled its 2020-2021 conference slate.

The Spiders' non-conference schedule features games at Kentucky, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Charleston, as well as home match-ups with Northern Iowa and CAA preseason favorite Hofstra. Richmond is the 2021 Atlantic 10 preseason favorite.

VCU has yet to release the non-conference portion of its schedule, but the Rams learned their league gauntlet on Wednesday.

The Capital City Classic match-ups between the Spiders and Rams will take place on January 16 at the Robins Center and February 12 at the Siegel Center.

Up-to-date schedules are below. We will add the remainder of VCU’s non-league slate when it becomes available.

2020-2021 Richmond Spiders schedule:

Nov. 25- vs. Detroit Mercy @ Kentucky

Nov. 27- vs. Morehead State @ Kentucky

Nov. 29- @ Kentucky

Dec. 2- @ Charleston

Dec. 5- vs. Furman

Dec. 9- vs. Northern Iowa

Dec. 13- @ West Virginia

Dec. 16- @ Vanderbilt

Dec. 19- vs. Duquesne (Atlantic 10 opener)

Dec. 22- vs. Hofstra

Dec. 30- @ Davidson

Jan. 2- vs. St. Bonaventure

Jan. 6- vs. Rhode Island

Jan. 9- @ George Mason

Jan. 16- vs. VCU

Jan. 20- @ St. Bonaventure

Jan. 23- vs. La Salle, 2:30 PM

Jan. 26- @ St. Joseph’s

Jan. 29- vs. Saint Louis

Feb. 2- vs. George Mason

Feb. 5- @ Dayton

Feb. 9- vs. George Washington

Feb. 12- @ VCU

Feb. 20- @ La Salle

Feb. 23- vs. Fordham

Feb. 26- @ Saint Louis

March 3- @ Massachusetts

2020-2021 VCU Rams schedule:

Nov. 26- vs. Charlotte @ Tennessee

Nov. 27- @ Tennessee

Dec. 5- vs. Mount Saint Mary’s

Dec. 12- vs. Old Dominion, 5:00 PM

Dec. 22- @ LSU

TBA- vs. Fordham

Dec. 30- @ St. Joseph’s

Jan. 2- vs. Davidson, 2:30 PM

Jan. 6- @ George Mason

Jan. 9- vs. Rhode Island

Jan. 13- @ George Washington

Jan. 16- @ Richmond

Jan. 23- vs. Dayton

Jan. 27- vs. Massachusetts

Jan. 30- vs. La Salle, 1:00 PM

Feb. 3- @ Rhode Island

Feb. 7- @ Duquesne, 4:00 PM

Feb. 12- vs. Richmond

Feb. 17- @ St. Bonaventure

Feb. 20- vs. George Mason, 2:30 PM

Feb. 23- vs. Saint Louis

Feb. 27- @ Davidson

March 3- @ Dayton

