Self-quarantine urged in South Hill after potential COVID-19 exposure at event

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - The Southside Health Department (SSHD) is investigating potential exposures to COVID-19 associated with a community event at a local South Hill venue.
The Virginia Department of Health says anyone who attended and/or worked at the murder mystery event hosted by Dance It Out on Nov. 6 at The Dogwood event venue might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.
The health district recommends that those individuals immediately stay home and away from others for 14 days (through November 20), monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and consider being tested for COVID-19 infection.
Symptoms of COVID-19 infection can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Loss of taste or smell
Anyone with chest pain or shortness of breath should call or text 911 immediately.
Available testing locations can be found by clicking here.
For questions about this situation, please contact SSHD at (434) 738-6545.
