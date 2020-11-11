Science museum to host three-day model railroad show

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia will be hosting the 43rd annual Virginia Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy.
The three-day event, which will take place from Nov. 27-29, features six different train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature cities.
Created by H&O, O and N-Scale model train enthusiasts from across Virginia, guests will also enjoy seeing the classic scenes in the displays of clubs that have participated in previous Model Railroad Shows for decades.
The Museum will offer member-only hours each day from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. General public entry times will begin at 9:30 a.m. daily.
The last ticket time slot will be 3:45 p.m. each day to allow guests time to experience the Model Railroad Show before the Museum closes at 5 p.m.
The Museum has adjusted operating procedures, including requiring masks, so guests are encouraged to review the reopening policies on the Museum’s website before their visit.
There is no reentry to the space housing the Model Railroad Show and/or the Museum all three days of the event.
One of the most important changes for this year’s event is that all guests, including museum members, must purchase tickets in advance through the website or by calling guest services.
Model Railroad Show activities are free with Museum admission.
Museum members and children two and under are admitted free.
The Museum offers discounts for military, teachers and EBT cardholders.
Qualifying guests should call 804.864.1400 for details about reserving those tickets with the discount code.
No walk-up tickets will be sold at the Museum.
Tickets are now on sale on the museum’s website.
