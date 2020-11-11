Report: School segregation by race, poverty deepening in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a report by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University and Pennsylvania State University, school segregation by race and poverty is deepening in Virginia.
The report also found that while segregation by race and poverty is deepening, policies made by state and local governments could lead to more integration and better educational opportunities.
The report is called “School Segregation by Boundary Line in Virginia: Scope, Significance and State Policy Solutions,” and “explores the landscape of school segregation in Virginia and lays out a variety of state-level policy recommendations designed to help local divisions better understand and address the role boundaries play in structuring segregation.”
“In this report, we’re trying to think about both the local level and the state level simultaneously in terms of how to make policy to support reducing segregation. Virginia is a really opportune place to do that because of its diversity. It can and should be a model for other states to constructively address changing demographics and to reduce inequality,” said Penn State professor Erica Frankenberg, Ed.D., director of the Center for Education and Civil Rights.
According to the report, segregation among schools in the same division makes up half or all multiracial school segregation in Virginia’s metropolitan regions. The study found this to be 56% in central Virginia, 50% in Tidewater and 63% in Northern Virginia.
The study also says that school boundaries around independent cities in the state are related to higher school segregation across the state.
“School boundaries matter. The lines separating school districts and school communities within those districts continue to shape racial and economic segregation and educational opportunity. They are also subject to change, and with some regularity,” said Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, Ph.D., an associate professor at the VCU School of Education, in a release. “Each process related to change offers school officials a chance to confront segregation and inequality — or make it worse.”
The report also makes recommendations for new training, research and data collection related to segregation.
“School segregation is a fundamental barrier to equitable educational opportunity and outcomes. It is also antithetical to preparation for citizenship in a multiracial democracy,” Siegel-Hawley said. “After decades of neglect, policymakers should urgently confront this issue, starting with raising awareness and followed by concrete policy action and accountability. We offer a lengthy list of policy priorities for state and local stakeholders in the report.”
Researchers used a variety of sources to collect data, including federal and state school enrollment data, state school board policies and media accounts related to rezoning.
The findings and progress of the report were shared with the Virginia Department of Education and other K-12 stakeholders.
To read the full report, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.