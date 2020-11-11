Private school in Henrico temporarily closes due to COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A private school in Henrico has temporarily closed as it experiences its first three reported COVID-19 cases.
The Steward School said all three people who tested positive are isolated and in good condition.
“Steward has been preparing for this possibility for months, has protocols in place to take appropriate action, and is coordinating its efforts with the Virginia Department of Health. The health and safety of our students, families, teachers and staff is our top priority,” the school said.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school temporarily closed on Wednesday to conduct contact tracing. The school plans on reopening on Thursday with only a small group of people shifting to online learning.
