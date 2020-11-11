11 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Richmond City Registrar; 20 in quarantine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond health officials say the public does not appear to be at risk after 11 people who worked at the city Registrar office tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier in the week, Kirk Showalter, the General Registrar, announced that 90% of the staff is under quarantine due to the potential exposure. Twenty staff members as well as Mayor Levar Stoney remain in quarantine.
While there are 11 known cases of COVID-19, health officials are waiting on more test results to come back. The number of people in quarantine is also expected to grow. However, Richmond’s Health Director Dr. Danny Avula said it does not appear that the public is at risk, since the positive cases were people who worked within the office.
Planning and training were done in places where maintaining a 6-foot distance was not possible, and hand sanitization was also a factor.
The registrar’s office previously said they are working with the Virginia Department of Health for contact tracing, as well as practicing social distancing and health guidelines.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Richmond Office of the General Registrar will be closed through Nov. 20.
