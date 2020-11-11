9 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Richmond City Registrar; public doesn’t appear to be at risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Health Director Dr. Danny Avula says the public does not appear to be at risk after nine people who worked at the city Registrar office tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier in the week, Kirk Showalter, the General Registrar, announced that 90% of the staff is under quarantine due to the potential exposure. Twenty staff members as well as Mayor Levar Stoney remain in quarantine.
Aside from the nine cases, three to five others have potential symptoms and are getting tested, according to Dr. Avula. However, he says it does not appear that the public is at risk, since the positive cases were people who worked within the office.
The registrar’s office previously said they are working with the Virginia Department of Health for contact tracing, as well as practicing social distancing and health guidelines.
Staff was asked to clean their workspaces and the building was deep cleaned on Nov. 6 and will be deep cleaned again Monday.
