Police: Chesterfield man reported missing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Chesterfield man has been reported missing.
Tyrone McLaughlin, 57, was last seen at 9500 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield General District Court, at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.
McLaughlin left on foot and was last seen heading north on Courthouse Road.
McLaughlin is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds wearing a gray striped shirt, khaki pants, a gray jacket and a white ball cap.
Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
