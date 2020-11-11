Plywood barricades come down at Virginia Capitol after five months

A plywood barricade blocking the entrance to the Virginia Capitol — a stark reminder of the civil unrest the roiled Richmond after George Floyd’s death — came down this week after more than five months.
“It has been some time since we have experienced violent protests at Capitol Square,” Department of General Services spokeswoman Dena Potter said in an email, “so in consultation with the Division of Capitol Police, DGS thought it was an appropriate time to remove the plywood that had been protecting the Capitol visitor entrance.”
The Capitol was one of many downtown buildings fortified at the end of May, when Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minnesota sparked three nights of unrest in Richmond that included rioting, looting and arson.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.