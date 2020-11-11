Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | No COVID-19 deaths reported in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 198,027 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Thursday, a 1,521 case increase from Wednesday.
The state totals stand at 3,758 deaths with 13,339 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,088,771 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.5 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eleven new outbreaks were reported on Thursday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,383.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 29,737 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 12,045 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,924 cases, 446 hospitalizations, 121 deaths
- Henrico: 7,094 cases, 538 hospitalizations, 242 deaths
- Richmond: 5,871 cases, 472 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,930 cases, 140 hospitalizations, 47 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,012 cases, 90 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 366 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
