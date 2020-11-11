News to Know for Nov. 11: Henrico Registrar outbreak; More COVID-19 testing for Va.; Heavy rain likely late today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Veterans Day!
Cloudy and warm this morning with a stray shower possible.
Then a better chance of rain later in day and at night. Highs in the mid 70s.
Richmond police said an officer fired their service weapon during a foot chase on Tuesday evening.
Officials said officers approached a group of people and a foot chase started.
During the incident, RPD said an officer discharged their service weapon.
No one was injured, officials said.
In Henrico, employees from two separate government offices will be working from home over the next couple of days, after seven staffers tested positive for coronavirus.
Those employees work in the Department of Public Works and the Voter Registration and Elections Office.
While government offices are closed Wednesday for Veterans' Day, those Henrico offices will close again on Thursday and Friday for a deep cleaning following a COVID-19 outbreak the county is working hard to contain.
A Louisa County teen was sentenced to 128 years in prison for a deadly home invasion and robbery that happened in Nov. 2019.
Cameryn Dickerson was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to murder, robbery, felony wounding, burglary and other firearm charges in August.
Police say Dickerson - who was 16 at the time - shot 82-year-old Roger Payne Jr. and 73-year-old Nancy Payne, and then took off with their car in Gordonsville. Roger was killed.
No new COVID-19 restrictions are on the horizon in Virginia, but the new case numbers aren’t great.
Governor Ralph Northam said the state is preparing for whatever surge may happen through testing.
For now, Northam thinks the way to handle COVID-19 this fall and winter is by ramping up testing efforts and not shutting everything back down.
During a coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon, Northam announced a 30% increase in testing thanks to an increased partnership with three labs.
A safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but health experts know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry turkey: Stay home. Don’t travel. If you must gather, do it outdoors.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its holiday guidance, noting the virus crisis is worsening and that small household gatherings are “an important contributor.”
The CDC said older adults and others at heightened risk of severe illness should avoid gathering with people outside their households.
Wawa Inc. announced the company will offer free coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families, all day, with no military ID required.
More than 900 of Wawa’s stores will participate on Nov. 11.
Dunkin Donuts announced the company will be offering veterans a free donut of their choice on Veterans Day.
Dunkin says veterans and active-duty military are invited to participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide on Nov. 11 for a free donut of their choice, with no purchase necessary.
