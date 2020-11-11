Macy’s holding hiring event for seasonal positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Macy’s is holding a hiring event on Nov. 12 for seasonal positions.
Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store positions over the phone. Prior to the event, candidates are encouraged to apply online to receive a responsive email. Applications can be filled out, here.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For candidates' convenience, additional time and dates are available for phone interviews.
Macy’s is offering competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn bonuses.
