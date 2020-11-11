Judge sues former GOP Senate candidate over debate claims

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia is suing former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade over claims at a debate that the judge was “racist.”
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the suit was filed by Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo.
The suit claims Gade falsely accused the judge of being racist during a debate with Democratic incumbent Mark Warner.
The statements were based on a column Cavedo wrote for a student newspaper in 1977.
The column drew attention this year after Cavedo initially blocked a plan to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.
Gade’s lawyer said he stands by his statements.
Gade lost his Senate bid last week.
