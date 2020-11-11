Investigation underway after man found shot to death in yard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the front yard of a structure on Wednesday.
Police were called around 11:17 a.m. to the 3000 block of Hull Street near Broad Rock Road for the report of a person shot.
“Officers arrived and found an adult male in a front yard of a structure down and unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.