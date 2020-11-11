Hopewell police investigating 2 shootings that left 1 injured

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating two shootings that left one person injured.
The first shooting happened on Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. when officers were called to the 2400 block of Wakefield Street.
When they arrived, police found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Witnesses reported seeing a silver mid-size SUV leaving the area, which may be involved in the incident, police said.
“The victim is being uncooperative with this investigation and the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence. No other persons were injured in this event,” police said in a release.
The second shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Maclin Circle.
This time, a house in the area had been shot multiple times. The house sustained damage but no one inside the home was injured.
Several shell casings were recovered in the roadway.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
