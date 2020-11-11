Deputies: Remains found in vehicle belonging to missing New Kent woman

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - Remains were found in the vehicle belonging to a New Kent County woman who was reported missing in February.
The New Kent Sheriff’s Office was called around 11 a.m. after two hunters found a vehicle in a wooded area off Henpeck Road in Quinton on Wednesday.
Deputies determined that the vehicle was registered to Joan Marie Orr, who has been reported missing since Feb. 15 by her family. Orr was last seen by her family in the area of Tunstall Road in New Kent that day.
The sheriff’s office said the remains of a person were found inside the vehicle and were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for further examination and identification.
Deputies said foul play is not suspected in this case at this time.
