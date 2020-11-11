19 coronavirus deaths now reported at Chesterfield nursing home

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health confirms that 19 people have died at a Chesterfield nursing home due to COVID-19.
Health officials said the outbreak at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge started in October and believes it was likely enhanced by an infected staff member.
According to the VDH website, there are a total of 106 COVID-19 cases at the facility.
The facility has previously said it has been working with VDH and epidemiologists on infection control measures.
Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge is one of four nursing or assisted living facilities reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in Chesterfield.
