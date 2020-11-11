Colonial Heights High School going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights High School is closing and going virtual for a few weeks due to COVID-19 cases.
School officials said multiple cases were reported and that guidelines and safety protocols outlined by the Chesterfield Virginia Department of Health are being followed.
Anyone directly affected will be notified by the school administration.
Colonial Heights High School students will start virtual learning on Nov. 12 with the high school reopening for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.
“The safety of our students, staff, and community is a top priority, and we will continue to be transparent while following VDH guidance for each unique situation. We urge families to continue to be diligent about wearing masks in public, handwashing, and social distancing,” the school division said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.