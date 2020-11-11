Colonial Heights High School going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Colonial Heights High School going virtual due to COVID-19 cases
Colonial Heights High School is closing and going virtual for a few weeks due to COVID-19 cases. (Source: NBC12)
By Hannah Smith | November 11, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 3:47 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights High School is closing and going virtual for a few weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

School officials said multiple cases were reported and that guidelines and safety protocols outlined by the Chesterfield Virginia Department of Health are being followed.

Anyone directly affected will be notified by the school administration.

Colonial Heights High School students will start virtual learning on Nov. 12 with the high school reopening for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.

“The safety of our students, staff, and community is a top priority, and we will continue to be transparent while following VDH guidance for each unique situation. We urge families to continue to be diligent about wearing masks in public, handwashing, and social distancing,” the school division said.

Colonial Heights Public Schools is informing parents and guardians out of an abundance of caution and transparency that...

Posted by Colonial Heights Public Schools on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.