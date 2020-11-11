Forecast: Heavy rain Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain is expected with potential for flooding through Thursday morning.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday evening. Rain totals of 2-4+″. Isolated higher amounts likely. Localized flooding is a concern.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and scattered downpours on and off overnight. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy rain in the morning. Localized flooding possible. Cloudy with scattered showers likely through the day. A BIG CHANGE in temperature with upper 60s in the early morning, dropping into the 50s by the afternoon. (Rain Chance: near 100%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible in the late evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and sharply colder. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.