Chesterfield school board approves new early childhood academy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board approved a new early childhood academy in Chester that will serve students from 12 elementary schools.
The board is investing about $3.9 million to retrofit the old Harrowgate Elementary School to house the new pre-kindergarten academy.
The academy will serve students from Bellwood, Bensley, Beulah, Marguerite Christian, Curtis, Ecoff, Enon, Gates, Harrowgate, Salem Church, Elizabeth Scott and Wells elementary schools.
“We are excited to move forward with this project and begin retrofitting the old Harrowgate Elementary,” School Board Chair Debbie Bailey said. “Due to existing space constraints, there is an unmet need in our community for prekindergarten services. This new academy will help us better meet that need and serve additional pre-kindergarten students, while also freeing up operational space within existing schools for anticipated student enrollment growth.”
The board is also asking for feedback from residents on the name of the facility. Chester Early Childhood Academy was referenced during the board meeting on Tuesday, so residents can send support of that name or submit another for consideration, here.
The school is expected to open in the fall of 2021 with an open house for pre-kindergarten enrollment in April 2021.
For more information on the project, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.