Central Virginia schools report more COVID-19 cases

(WWBT) - Colonial Heights, Chesterfield, and Henrico schools have reported several new cases of COVID-19 within each of the divisions.
Colonial Heights High School released an updated statement on Facebook to families Wednesday alerting them that out of an abundance of caution, they are transitioning to full virtual learning for all students beginning Thursday with plans to reopen for face-to-face instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.
At this time, there is no word on just how many positive cases there are, but the school officials say they are contacting anyone who may be directly affected.
As a precaution, CHPS adds that their Technology Department will be suspending Chromebook support for Thursday night, however, meal pickups will continue at the Colonial Height Middle School bus oop Tuesdays and Fridays 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Officials say they are following the guidelines and safety protocols outlined by the Chesterfield Virginia Department of Health.
According to Chesterfield County Public Schools, a student at Midlothian High School and a staff member at Chalkley Elementary School tested positive on Wednesday.
The two most recent cases bring CCPS to a total of 80 positive cases among students, faculty, or staff since Project Restart began.
In Richmond, since the fall semester began, they have remained virtual with no plans of returning back to the classroom until at least February. Tuesday RPS announced that it has canceled its winter sports in an effort to keep the illness from spreading.
Then in Henrico County, the school division reported a total of nine new cases Tuesday alone. Four were among employees and five were among those in the building.
Here is a breakdown of those cases:
- Nov. 10: Crestview ES: (an individual who was last in the building 10/30
- Nov. 10: Highland Springs HS (an individual who was last involved in a school activity 11/2)
- Nov. 10: Highland Springs HS (an individual who was last in the building 11/4)
- Nov. 10: Shady Grove ES (an employee who was in the building 11/4)
- Nov. 10: Echo Lake (an employee who was last in building 11/5)
- Nov. 10: Henrico HS: (an individual who was last on campus 11/5)
- Nov. 10: Henrico HS (an individual who was last on campus 11/5)
- Nov. 10: Pemberton ES: (an employee who was last in the building 11/5)
- Nov. 10: Pemberton ES: (an employee who was last in the building 11/5)
