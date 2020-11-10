Woman killed, toddler injured in Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman was killed and a toddler was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Prince George.
On Nov. 9 at approximately 6:50 p.m., police along with fire and EMS responded to the report of a crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Prince George Drive.
According to the investigation, the sport utility vehicle, traveling southbound on Prince George Drive, left the right side of the roadway striking a tree.
The driver, identified as Dyllon B. Bennett, 24, of Prince George, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bennett’s two-year-old son was transported by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center.
Police say the status of the toddler is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.
