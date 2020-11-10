Wawa offering free coffee to veterans, active military members for Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wawa Inc. announced the company will offer free coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families, all day, with no military ID required.
More than 900 of Wawa’s stores will participate on Nov. 11.
“At Wawa supporting our military is part of our DNA and each year, Veterans Day gives us a chance to thank our troops, and, in our own small way, give something back to these brave and dedicated men and women,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO said.
Wawa has sent hundreds of thousands of cups of coffee and care packages to our military overseas who have written to request it.
On Nov. 10, Wawa associates and members of the USO, Air National Guard and Army National Guard safely assembled more than 5,000 care packages to be sent to military servicemen and women abroad.
