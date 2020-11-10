U.S. Senator Kaine deeply disturbed President Trump will not concede to President-elect Joe Biden

“Here’s what Hillary said. She’s an American patriot. Quote, ‘Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. This is not the outcome that we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values that we share and the vision we hold for this country. I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too. We see that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought, but I still believe in America and I always will, and if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we don’t just respect that, we cherish it," he said.