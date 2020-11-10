U.S. Senator Kaine deeply disturbed President Trump will not concede to President-elect Joe Biden

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine weighed in on President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden Tuesday, saying the White House is undermining what should be a peaceful transfer of power.
Kaine recalled the 2016 election when he ran for vice president with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and how she handled the loss to Trump.
“Here’s what Hillary said. She’s an American patriot. Quote, ‘Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. This is not the outcome that we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values that we share and the vision we hold for this country. I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too. We see that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought, but I still believe in America and I always will, and if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we don’t just respect that, we cherish it," he said.
"I remember standing next to Hillary as she said those words and I can see how hard it was for her to say those things, personally. But I could also see how deeply she loved our country and she said those words with a deep sincerity, a belief in the peaceful transfer of power which so many societies around this world don’t have. This is something that sets American democracy apart and it always has. And so it grieves me deeply to see President Trump doing everything he can to undermine the legitimacy of this election, to not concede, to create bogus accounts of voter fraud and provide no evidence of it. To instruct agency heads not to cooperate with the Biden transition team, to probably instruct the General Services Administration not to release congressionally appropriated dollars that are there for a transition. This president is doing what dictators do around the world, fighting against a peaceful transfer of power,” Senator Kaine said.
Kaine is also deeply disturbed by a willingness from the GOP leadership to go along with it.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved