On This Day: The League of Women Voters in Virginia organized in 1920

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Nov. 10, 1920 The League of Women Voters in Virginia organized out of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia. The League was officially founded in Chicago nine months earlier.
The Equal Suffrage League was created in 1909, and by 1920 there were at least 45 chapters around the Commonwealth.
Women finally got the right to vote on Aug. 18, 1920 when the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified.
The League continues its work today. Learn its incredible election history with the help of Nancy Tate, a former executive director of the League of Women Voters:
