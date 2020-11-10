Sixth rabies case in 2020 confirmed in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police confirmed a sixth rabies case in Henrico in 2020.
On Nov. 7, Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 1900 block of Greenhurst Drive in the Three Chopt District for a call on three dogs fighting a raccoon that had come onto the property.
The dog’s owner was able to drive the raccoon out of the yard.
Officers were able to locate the raccoon nearby.
The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies.
The dogs involved in the incident will be quarantined on the owner’s property.
No additional animal, or human exposures were reported.
Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center (804) 501-5000.
