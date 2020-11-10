Senior Alert issued for missing 72-year-old Virginia man

PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old Virginia man from Prince William County.
State police said Ralph Hicks was last seen on Tuesday around 4 p.m. at his home. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, black leather shoes and a blue baseball cap.
Police said Hicks suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (703) 792-6500.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.