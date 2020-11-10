RPS cancels winter sports due to COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools announced there will be no winter sports this year, citing COVID-19 concerns.
Originally, winter sports seasons were set to begin in early December.
But in a digital newsletter sent to students and families, Superintendent Kamras announced the cancellation saying, “I believe it’s our only option we have to fully honor our commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of our students, families and staff.”
There will be no season for the following sports:
- Basketball
- Indoor track and field
- Gymnastics
- Wrestling
- Swimming and diving
RPS is the second school district in Virginia to cancel winter sports. School leaders in Arlington canceled winter sports on Nov. 6.
