RPD searches for suspect caught on video stealing vehicle left running

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are reminding drivers not to leave their running vehicles unattended after a suspect was caught on camera stealing one.
RPD said a working camera inside the vehicle shows a person stealing a vehicle that was left running and unlocked in the 100 block of North 20th Street last month.
Detectives are still trying to identify the suspect.
The vehicle was also later recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
