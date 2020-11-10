Richmond teacher helps older parents, students with computer issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond teacher is going above and beyond to help students and their older parents experiencing computer issues amid virtual learning.
Vanessa Mosso’s children - Prince, Princess and King - are all students at G.H Reid Elementary School in Richmond. The kids admit they miss their friends and being in school, but they’re making the best of it.
However, there’s one problem they’ve experienced. As older parents, Vanessa and her husband had some technical difficulties.
“Bill and I don’t know how to do the computer thing. It was kind of hectic, I was nervous about it, a little anxiety but things are better now,” said Mosso.
That’s thanks to Kindergarten teacher Ms. Ragene Carter, who on her own time would meet the family and show them how to use the tablets and Chromebooks - which has made all the difference.
“Those are my students and my heart goes out to them, so I treat them as if they’re my own. It’s always family first, we work together as a family, we’ve created a bond as a family in the classroom among all the parents and the other teachers so we try to work together as one,” Carter said.
Mosso contacted NBC12, and with the help of Reid Elementary Principal Angela Delaney, the principal at Reid Elementary, Carter was honored with the Acts of Kindness award - $300 in cash and a gift card to Mexico Restaurant.
“I can’t ask for a better teacher. I appreciate and value her time, and I appreciate the fact that she is willing to give up her time the way she does,” Delaney said.
Teachers are facing incredible challenges as they try to give their students the best education possible during the pandemic.
“I am just overwhelmed, greatly appreciative, it really wasn’t necessary. It’s what you’re supposed to do as teachers,” said Carter.
As if her heart wasn’t big enough, we asked her what she planned to do with the money.
“I know ‘Angel Tree’ is coming up. With the help of the family, we would do some donations, and our school has one also, so we will be working towards that," Carter said.
