Police: 96-year-old Chesterfield man located unharmed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 96-year-old man from Chesterfield has been located unharmed.
Police say Earl Swandby was last seen leaving his residence driving a 2008 tan Hyundai Entourage with Virginia registration “OOFDA ND”, in the 400 block of Dunlin Court.
Swandby is described as 6′0 tall, approximately 170 pounds, with white hair. He suffers from early signs of dementia.
Swandby was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with the letters “UFFDA” and black pants.
