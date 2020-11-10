Police: Suspect arrested after officer fires weapon during foot chase in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a suspect has been arrested after an officer fired their service weapon during a foot chase on Tuesday evening.
At approximately 8:58 p.m., RPD officers were called to the 2000 block of Creighton Road for shots fired.
Officials said officers approached a man, identified as Ireq White, who possessed a firearm.
According to police, White fled on foot from the officers and did not comply with numerous commands from the officer to drop the firearm.
During the incident, RPD said an officer fired a single shot from his service weapon after White brandished the firearm.
No one was injured, officials said.
The officer who fired his service weapon has been placed on an administrative assignment as the department investigates the incident.
Police say White has been charged with trespassing and brandishing a firearm.
The police chief, command staff, major crimes and internal affairs are on scene and investigating.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.