Police: Officer fires weapon during foot chase in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said an officer fired their service weapon during a foot chase on Tuesday evening.
RPD officers were called to the 2000 block of Creighton Road for shots fired.
Officials said officers approached a group of people and a foot chase started.
During the incident, RPD said an officer discharged their service weapon.
No one was injured, officials said.
The police chief, command staff, major crimes and internal affairs are on scene and investigating.
