Police: Man arrested, faces multiple charges after vehicle pursuit

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit.
On Nov. 9 at 11:21 p.m., Deputy R.L. Hubbard attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Forbes Street and Falmouth Drive.
After turning on the patrol car’s flashing lights, the suspect vehicle began to speed up.
According to police, the vehicle drove 85 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.
The deputy pursued the vehicle to the area of James Madison Drive where the vehicle drove over a curb and through the grass.
The suspect stopped the vehicle on James Madison Circle and fled on foot. Deputy Hubbard gave chase and apprehended the suspect.
According to police, after providing a false name to deputies, the suspect was later identified as Joseph Wilburn, 29, of Dumfries.
Wilburn was arrested for eluding, providing false identification to law enforcement, identity theft to evade law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license, police say. Wilburn was also found to be wanted out of Prince William County on three charges.
He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
