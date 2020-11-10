Person suspected of stealing from Walmart leads police on car chase

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a person suspected of stealing from a Walmart in Chesterfield led police on a car chase.
Police said the driver was suspected of stealing from the Walmart across the street from the Wegman’s on Midlothian Turnpike around 7 p.m.
Officers say the driver almost hit several people in the parking lot.
Eventually, police threw out the spike strips on Courthouse Road and blew the driver’s tires. The driver kept going a while longer before coming to a stop near Smoketree subdivision.
The driver was arrested and no one was injured.
