Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | Cases in Henrico County reach over 7,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 196,506 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Wednesday, a 1,594 case increase from Tuesday.
The state totals stand at 3,741 deaths with 13,273 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,073,701 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.2 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,372.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 29,594 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 11,927 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,849 cases, 443 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 7,043 cases, 534 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Richmond: 5,840 cases, 471 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,915 cases, 139 hospitalizations, 47 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,008 cases, 90 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 364 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
