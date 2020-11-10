News to Know for Nov. 10: Missing 96-year-old; RPS cancels winter sports; Mayor Stoney quarantined

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Tuesday will be near-record warm. The record is 79° and our forecast is 78°. Heavy rain likely Wed/Thurs.
Today will be partly sunny and very warm for November. With an isolated shower late in the day and at night.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Police are searching for a missing 96-year-old man from Chesterfield.
Police say Earl Swandby was last seen leaving his residence driving a 2008 tan Hyundai Entourage with Virginia registration “OOFDA ND”, in the 400 block of Dunlin Court.
Swandby is described as 6′0 tall, approximately 170 pounds, with white hair. He suffers from early signs of dementia.
Anyone with information on Swandby’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Richmond Public Schools announced there will be no winter sports this year, citing COVID-19 concerns.
Originally, winter sports seasons were set to begin in early December.
“I believe it’s our only option we have to fully honor our commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of our students, families and staff," Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a digital newsletter to students and families.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he will be in quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure after a campaign team member tested positive for the after they interacted with staff at the Richmond City Registrar, where there have been positive cases.
Kirk Showalter, General Registrar, announced that 90% of the staff at the Richmond City Registrar is under quarantine after three people tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayoral candidate Alexsis Rodgers posted on Twitter that she will be quarantined after being around staff and individuals who have tested positive at the registrars.
Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective.
“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. “We’re very encouraged.”
Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech, now is on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, once it has the necessary safety information in hand.
Virginia lawmakers have approved budget changes proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The changes include adding $1 million to pay for an independent investigation into allegations of racism at the Virginia Military Institute.
Northam’s revised budget also includes enabling language for a new redistricting commission voters approved through a constitutional amendment last week.
Henrico County school leaders will be holding a virtual meeting on allocating funds for the next school year.
School leaders will present their ideas today which will be followed by a chance to comment and ask questions.
The virtual meeting today starts on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
