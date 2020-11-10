Man charged in connection to Petersburg shooting death

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to a shooting death that happened in September in Petersburg.
Travis Nicholas, 24, of Colonial Heights is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute. Additional charges are pending.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Wythe Street on Sept. 24 for a shooting.
At the scene, they found 23-year-old Kintrez Moyler dead after he was shot.
Petersburg police worked with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force to make the arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers.
