Forecast: Rain on the way Wednesday and Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front enhanced by tropical flow from the South will bring significant rain to Virginia over the next 2 days
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain is likely at times from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Localized flooding possible.
WEDNESDAY: Some light rain early, then better chance of heavier rain later in day and at night. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy rain during the morning. Cloudy with rain likely mainly before Noon. Some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Party sunny with few showers especially IN southeastern VA. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated late day and night shower. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and sharply colder. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.