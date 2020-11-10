Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property, recovery underway

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A total of 131 animals have been seized from a property in Dyke as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control division investigates reports of animals not being properly cared for.
The sheriff’s office announced Monday, November 9, that it executed a search warrant on the property Friday, Nov. 6. Authorities say a veterinarian determined that all of the animals there were in need of care and needed to be seized. This included a variety of chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea hens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats and dogs.
The owner of the animals is still being investigated and the Greene County Sheriff’s office says charges will be obtained.
The sheriff’s office is also thanking volunteers and organizations that have donated their time and resources to come out and help, including Southern HosPETality LLC., Feel Better Farm, Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, and Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue.
While it is still an ongoing investigation, and details of the property are still kept private, two people who helped in the animals' recovery and safety spoke with NBC29.
“It’s our job, it’s our responsibility, to be stewards of the animals that we are here to take care of,” said Sarah Barwick with Feel Better Farm.
“Chickens, some gamebirds, guineas, geese,” Barwick said when asked how many animals they are currently taking care of. "Two different varieties of sheep, one goat, and eight rabbits, and two pigs.”
She said that “the vast majority of them just need food" and that “they’re starving.” However, it’s not just the food they need. Barwick said some have minor medical issues, some have lice, and one pig has severe wounds.
Much like rescuing the animals, helping them be safe and, hopefully, find a new home is a community effort.
“We are honored to have so many rescue partners in this community and really all across the state of Virginia,” said Kimberly Hawk with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge.
Hawk was a part of the support staff and her organization took in two dogs from the rescue.
"If they do get awarded to the county then Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge will be very excited to take them into our program.”
Both organizations will gladly accept volunteers, but will also accept donations both of money and supplies.
Another way to help is to go to Southern States Cooperative in Charlottesville and ask to donate. They have the necessary supplies and can tell you what you are donating based on a given monetary amount.
