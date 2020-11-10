Amelia Co. Public Schools full-time employees given $1,000 each

“Since March, ACPS employees have lived up to our mission and provided service beyond that of any other year. We have faced new challenges resulting from the coronavirus. We have witnessed staff members pitching in to feed our community, drivers delivering meals and checking temperatures, teachers preparing lessons for virtual and hybrid instruction, school staff sanitizing student learning spaces and providing child care for others, principals revising schedules to meet a variety of learners and preparing schools for opening, central office staff managing grants and filling in where needed. These are just a few of the many challenges faced and conquered by members of Team Amelia. This year has not been easy. The ACPS School Board and I recognize the hard work of our team,” the letter said in part.