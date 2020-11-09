Virginia gynecologist convicted of fraud, unneeded surgeries

Virginia gynecologist convicted of fraud, unneeded surgeries
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail, in Virginia, shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the Justice Department said that a federal jury convicted Perwaiz of submitting false insurance claims after performing what authorities described as unnecessary surgeries on women. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP, File) (Source: AP)
By Associated Press | November 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 1:24 PM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gynecologist has been found guilty of submitting false insurance claims after performing unnecessary surgeries on women.

The Justice Department said in a statement that a federal jury convicted Javaid Perwaiz on 52 charges on Monday.

The Chesapeake doctor had pleaded not guilty.

He could face up to 465 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 31.

Federal prosecutors said that many of the procedures Perwaiz performed were unwanted, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.