Richmond Public Schools will not field winter sports this school year

As for the other districts in the Richmond metro area, school spokespeople filled NBC12 in on Tuesday. Henrico County intends to play. Chesterfield County’s plan “is to review the new VHSL guidelines and the VDOE/VDH information with our local risk management team to see what can be adapted at each school site with our existing programs." Hanover has not made a final decision, but is evaluating every possible option that will allow athletes to compete.