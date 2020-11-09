Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | Positivity rate at 6.2 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 194,912 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Tuesday, a 1,435 case increase from Monday.
The state totals stand at 3,726 deaths with 13,183 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,045,116 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.2 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eleven new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,365.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 29,501 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 11,784 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,761 cases, 443 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 6,984 cases, 526 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Richmond: 5,799 cases, 471 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,893 cases, 138 hospitalizations, 46 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,005 cases, 89 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 364 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Nov. 9.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.